Zinox El Zenouki Launches International Expansion Into Eastern Europe, U.S.

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Zinox El Zenouki and Master for Household Cookware wrapped up their participation in Ambiente 2026 in Germany, one of the world's largest international exhibitions for tableware, cookware, and household products.

The participation is part of a broader strategy to expand overseas, boost exports, and open new markets for Egyptian-made products.

Mahmoud El Zenouki, CEO of Zinox El Zenouki and Master, said Ambiente represents a key milestone in the companies' international growth plans, serving as a global platform that brings together leading brands, manufacturers, importers, and distributors.

“Maintaining a strong presence at major trade fairs-particularly Ambiente-allows us to engage directly with key importers and partners while showcasing the quality and design of our products alongside global competitors,” he added.

At the exhibition, Zinox El Zenouki showcased its latest stainless-steel cookware collections, combining durability with contemporary design and meeting the highest European and international quality standards. Meanwhile, Master for Household Cookware presented its newest cast cookware innovations, focusing on practical, user-oriented solutions for modern kitchens.

El Zenouki noted that the 2026 exhibition builds on previous international experiences but is part of a wider expansion strategy to strengthen the global positioning of Egyptian brands and diversify export channels.

The companies' expansion plans target European markets, with a focus on Eastern Europe, as well as entry into the U.S. market. El Zenouki highlighted that recent global trade developments, including tariffs and U.S. trade policies, have created competitive opportunities for Egyptian products compared with Chinese and European alternatives, particularly in terms of quality-to-price value.

He added that Ambiente also serves as an annual business hub, enabling intensive discussions with existing and potential partners, presenting new products, and laying the groundwork for long-term commercial collaborations.

“We strongly believe that Egyptian industry can compete globally. Participation in major international exhibitions provides a real opportunity to showcase this progress and reinforce a professional image of Egyptian-made products in the household cookware sector,” El Zenouki concluded.