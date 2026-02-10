Winning Global Fans! Droneyee Tech Unmanned Systems Garner Favor From Multiple Nations At 2026 World Defense Exhibition

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) February 10, 2026 - Entering its third day, the 2026 World Defense Exhibition is buzzing with excitement and drawing a large attendance. Beijing Zhuoyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as“Droneyee Tech”) stood out prominently at booth H3-B9.4, fueling immense enthusiasm and drawing a continuous stream of global industry authorities, thanks to its superior technological prowess and product matrix tailored to regional needs. Defense experts, government agency leaders, and international business partners from multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Malaysia visited the booth. After closely inspecting the UAVs and reviewing the manufacturing processes and core technical details, they spoke highly of Droneyee Tech's unmanned systems. Multiple delegations noted that Droneyee Tech's unmanned equipment features high intelligence, strong stability, excellent cost-effectiveness, and outstanding scenario adaptability, which fully meets the multi-domain defense and application needs of the international market. They expressed hope for increased future communication and more cooperative opportunities.







The popularity and attention Droneyee Tech's booth has garnered have firmly placed the company among the top participating enterprises in its category, making it one of the most influential Chinese exhibitors at this year's exhibition. This remarkable spotlight is a vivid echo of a Reuters report released on February 8th, the opening day of the exhibition. According to Reuters, this premier event - which gathers representatives from 89 countries and leading global defense firms - focuses on defense technology innovation and regional industrial cooperation. It serves as a key platform for Saudi Arabia to advance its“Vision 2030” and achieve localization goals in the defense industry. The report also highlighted that the Chinese delegation has emerged as an undeniable force at the 2026 World Defense Exhibition, showcasing prominently regionally adapted technologies and products such as UAVs and intelligent security solutions.

Full-Spectrum UAVs, Precisely Targeting International Needs

With an in-depth understanding of the international market, Droneyee Tech showcased a range of mature products that have undergone rigorous testing in harsh environments. These form an unmanned equipment matrix covering diverse scenarios and mission profiles, which precisely aligns with the defense requirements of several core regional markets. This fully demonstrates Droneyee Tech's adaptability and technical expertise in complex operational environments.

Heavy-Load Benchmark - Highly Praised by Multiple Delegations







Within the exhibition area, Droneyee Tech's large-payload UAV ZMD200 became a key focus for client delegations from the Middle East. The ZMD200 not only boasts core advantages of large payload capacity and long endurance, but also integrates cutting-edge technologies such as a Light-Spot Array Omnidirectional Perception System and Satellite-Denied Positioning Technology. Its light-spot array system enables 360-degree precise omnidirectional detection, while the satellite-denied positioning function allows for stable flight in complex environments without relying on GPS signals, enabling the efficient execution of tasks such as material airdrop and equipment transportation. This fully exemplifies Droneyee Tech's technical strength and innovative capability in high-load operational scenarios.

Reconnaissance Pioneers - Fortifying the Omnidirectional Perception Line







The reconnaissance UAVs MD-50MM and GZ140 feature distinct characteristics: both adopt a compact, portable, foldable design that supporting high-speed airdrop and rapid deployment; they can conduct guide targets, autonomously plan routes, and perform cluster control under satellite-denied conditions; they support quick payload swapping and are equipped with aerial networking modules, providing comprehensive support for reconnaissance missions.

MD-50MM



Defined as an aerial intelligent node, it is equipped witha high-definition EO/IR reconnaissance pod, supporting all-weather, omnidirectional target acquisition and real-time situational data transmission, providing efficient support for command decisions and fortifying the omnidirectional perception line. With a more compact size, it is designed for high-precision covert reconnaissance.

GZ140



Delivers immediate wide-area Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilitiesfor individual soldier units, making it suitable for soldier collaboration and vehicle-integrated scenarios. Boasts stronger environmental adaptability, capable of autonomous flight in complex environments with satellite navigation failure or data link jamming.

In defense solutions, these two models form a complementary advantage through differentiated positioning. The former, with covert precision as its core, serves niche covert reconnaissance scenarios, while the latter, with superior environmental adaptability, is optimized for soldier collaboration scenarios. This solution portfolio further solidifies Droneyee Tech's technological leadership in the reconnaissance UAV sector.

Hybrid-Wing Ace - Pushing the Boundaries of Scenario Adaptability

The hybrid-wing UAVs exhibited by Droneyee Tech, the ZV30E and ZV150P, integrate cutting-edge technology with a concept of omnidirectional adaptability concept. Both can be deployed in complex terrains with confined spaces. Their dual-pitot-tube redundant architecture ensures stable operation under extreme conditions. They are integrated with a GNSS-denied visual positioning redundancy solution, coupled with special flight certification and modular payloads, achieving multi-role capability and omnidirectional adaptability, demonstrating advanced technological barriers.







ZV30E



Aeronautical Composite Structure: Adopts a carbon-fiber composite structure, offering high rigidity, a long service life, and excellent fatigue resistance, making it suitable for high-frequency industrial missions.

AR Data Overlay: Flight video is overlaid with information such as flight path, attitude, targets, and azimuth, allowing operators to grasp on-site situations more intuitively during emergency response, law enforcement, and patrol tasks. Intelligent Networking Link: Supports multi-node ad-hoc network communication and intelligently selects the optimal link path; it maintains stable communication even in complex environments such as valleys, forests, and dense urban areas.

ZV150P



High-Power Aviation Engine: A two-cylinder, two-stroke high-power aviation engine delivers ample power for heavy-load and high-altitude operations, featuring a high thrust-to-weight ratio and stable output performance.

Supports Satellite-On-The-Move (SOTM) Link: Can be equipped with Ku/Ka band SOTM systems, achieving stable connectivity unrestricted by communication distance, and maintaining long-term reliable communication even in areas with strong electromagnetic interference. Multi-Layer Safety Protection Architecture: Incorporates features such as geo-fencing, lost-link return-to-home, attitude limit protection, low-battery protection strategies, ADS-B, and terrain-following/avoidance, ensuring system-level safety.

These two models form a pattern of precise synergy and complementary advantages. The ZV30E, with its lightweight design and flexible deployment, is optimized for immediate-response scenarios and previously showcased the strength of China's low-altitude economy innovation at the China International Import Expo. The ZV150P, with its high payload and long endurance, specializes in emergency support tasks. Together, they consolidate Droneyee Tech's leading position in the hybrid-wing UAV domain.

Anchoring a Global Strategy, Showcasing the Power of Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing Going Global

As a core representative of Chinese exhibitors, Droneyee Tech's booth has successfully attracted high-level delegations from numerous countries for in-depth inspections and discussions, effectively elevating the international influence of Chinese manufacturing and unmanned equipment. Regarding the core objectives of this exhibition participation, a relevant business leader of Droneyee Tech stated:“The 2026 World Defense Exhibition is a crucial window for us to connect with the global unmanned equipment market. Droneyee Tech has consistently advanced the R&D of unmanned intelligent technology with an international perspective. We look forward to deeply integrating China's leading unmanned intelligent R&D technology and advantages in large-scale flexible manufacturing with the local strengths of partners worldwide. This will enable us to create solutions adapted to the needs of different regions, continuously expand our global market footprint, and achieve mutual benefit, win-win results, and collaborative development.”







Simultaneously, with its forward-looking technology roadmap and an open, win-win ecosystem philosophy, Droneyee Tech is accelerating its evolution from a top-tier Chinese intelligent unmanned equipment enterprise to a globally leading partner in unmanned intelligent equipment. Taking technology as a bridge and cooperation as a bond, the company is deepening its presence in the global market, connecting resources worldwide, striving to become a leading force in the globalization of Chinese intelligent manufacturing, and jointly shaping a new ecosystem for the global unmanned intelligent equipment industry.