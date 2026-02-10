Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report January 2026


2026-02-10 02:05:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
January YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg Jan 2026
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 5,011 5,367 -6.6 5,011 5,367 -6.6 59,127
40 < 100 HP 2,861 2,629 8.8 2,861 2,629 8.8 23,389
100+ HP 817 1,103 -25.9 817 1,103 -25.9 5,966
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 8,689 9,099 -4.5 8,689 9,099 -4.5 88,482
4WD Farm Tractors 82 101 -18.8 82 101 -18.8 417
Total Farm Tractors 8,771 9,200 -4.7 8,771 9,200 -4.7 88,899
Self-Prop Combines 163 97 68.0 163 97 68.0 755


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: .
