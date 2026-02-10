Jordan Takes Part In Arab Information Ministers' Executive Office Meeting In Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, Feb 10 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani will head a Jordanian delegation to participate in the 22nd session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, which will open in Kuwait on Wednesday.Preparatory meetings for the 22nd session began on Tuesday. Jordan was represented at the 104th regular session of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media by media adviser at the Kingdom's Permanent Mission to the Arab League, Alaa Al-Zyoud.Al-Zyoud highlighted Jordan's vision, as expressed by the Ministry of Government Communication, regarding the items on the session's agenda, which aim to strengthen joint Arab media cooperation and coordination.He noted that Jordan has presented high-quality initiatives in various media and communication fields addressed by the Arab League, particularly in media and information literacy, where the Jordanian experience represents an advanced model at the Arab level. Jordan's contribution in this field formed the basis for developing the Arab Media and Information Literacy Strategy and its executive plan approved by the Council of Arab Information Ministers.He added that Jordan is leading Arab efforts to prepare a unified Arab strategy for dealing with international media companies, in addition to its contributions to various media issues and files that serve Arab causes, foremost among them media support for the Palestinian cause.Al-Zyoud stressed that the Kingdom, through the Ministry of Government Communication, places its media expertise and capabilities at the service of joint Arab media action, contributing to enhanced Arab media cooperation and coordination and serving the causes, identity, and culture of the Arab nation.The meeting discussed several media issues, including media support for the Palestinian cause, the Arab media action plan abroad, the Arab Committee for Digital Media, the role of Arab media in confronting terrorism, and the Arab media map for sustainable development (2030).The Permanent Committee for Arab Media also examined items related to the Arab strategy for dealing with international media companies, media and information literacy, the Arab Media Excellence Award, issues related to the role of media in addressing environmental concerns, promoting Arab personality and culture, and employing artificial intelligence in Arab media.