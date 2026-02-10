University Of Jordan Reports Zero Debt In 2026 Budget

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) - President of the University of Jordan Nathir Obeidat announced on Tuesday that the university's 2026 budget has recorded financial improvement, leading to the complete elimination of debt.According to a university statement, the achievement is the result of a strict institutional approach focused on improving spending efficiency and adopting flexible and innovative financial policies.The university said the financial milestone is particularly significant as it comes while the institution continues to press ahead with a major project to modernize its infrastructure, which is nearing completion, in addition to technical and digital modernization projects to meet contemporary requirements.Obeidat said that despite a notable increase in capital expenditures for rehabilitating the campus, implementing several major projects, and expanding selective recruitment and scholarship programs to strengthen its academic staff with top global expertise, the budget has continued to recover and improve steadily.He added that eliminating debt reflects a stable educational and research environment that balances ambitious expansion with financial discipline, aiming to enhance academic output and strengthen the university's standing as a leading institution locally and internationally.The university has recently upgraded lecture halls and classrooms into smart classrooms, covering more than 400 rooms and 25 lecture theatres. It has also modernized the library and its facilities, renovated the Clock Tower, and established several new facilities, including the Women's Studies Center and the Clinical Dental Hospital.