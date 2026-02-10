Asia Actual Expands With A New Office In Colombo, Sri Lanka

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Asia Actual, a medical device regulatory consulting firm, opened an office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in January 2026. The expansion marks the 16th Asia-Pacific market the company supports, alongside established offices in India, Australia, Singapore, and 12 other regional locations. The decision follows increased demand from existing clients seeking local device registration and license-holding support in Sri Lanka.

Regulatory Management in Sri Lanka

At Asia Actual's Sri Lankan office, regulatory management activities are led by Sanjula Senarath, a regulatory specialist with experience successfully helping medical device manufacturers meet the requirements of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) in Sri Lanka.

Sanjula has contributed to more than 100 regulatory approvals across a range of medical device categories. Her role enables Asia Actual to provide locally based regulatory coordination and structured guidance for manufacturers navigating NMRA processes.

Expanding Market Coverage and Local Support

With the launch of a new office in Sri Lanka, Asia Actual responds to the growing client demand for local licensing, registration, and in‐country regulatory expertise. This local presence enables Asia Actual to directly coordinate with authorities and maintain visibility on regulatory developments in Sri Lanka.

Across its regional teams, Asia Actual professionals bring an average of more than 20 years of regulatory experience. Drawing on its employees' regulatory expertise across multiple Asia-Pacific markets, the company delivers consistent, locally informed regulatory and commercial support to its network of over 300 existing clients from around the world.

About Asia Actual

Asia Actual is a medical device regulatory consulting firm providing registration, independent license holding, importing, and commercial support services to international medical device manufacturers. Headquartered in Singapore and the United States, the company operates through locally based, experienced, bilingual regulatory professionals in major capital cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

For Questions Contact Asia Actual

For more information on medical device regulatory and registration support in Sri Lanka or direct partnership inquiries, contact Asia Actual directly.