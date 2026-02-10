Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Hussein Edge Iran's Esteghlal 1-0 In Asian Champions League 2 Last-16 First Leg

2026-02-10 02:04:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) - Al-Hussein football club secured a valuable 1-0 victory over Iran's Esteghlal F.C. on Tuesday in a match played in Dubai, in the first leg of the last-16 round of the AFC Champions League 2.
Al-Hussein's Youssef Abu Jalboush (Saisa) scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.
The two teams will meet next Tuesday at Amman Stadium in the second leg, which will determine the side advancing to the quarter-finals.
Al-Hussein represents Jordan in this stage of the competition.

Jordan News Agency

