Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Hosts Sports Events To Mark National Sport Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a variety of sporting activities at the Diplomatic Club to mark the 15th edition of National Sports Day, held under the slogan "I Chose Sport".

The activities were attended by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, along with a number of diplomats, officials, ministry staff, and their families.

The program included football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, shooting, archery, and cycling, in addition to a number of traditional games and other activities.

The slogan "I Chose Sport" underscores an evolving societal awareness that positions sport as a deliberate and responsible choice, integral to improving public health and quality of life, and as a key driver in building a productive, active, and creative society.

