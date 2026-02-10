Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Several World Food Programme Officials


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met separately with Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau, Assistant Executive Director Rania Dagash Kamara, and Assistant Executive Director for Programme Operations Matthew Hollingworth, on the sidelines of the WFP Executive Board meetings in Rome, Italy.

The meetings discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the WFP and explored ways to strengthen the strategic partnership to support humanitarian response in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip and Sudan.

