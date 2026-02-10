Prime Minister Participates In National Sport Day Activities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the 15th edition of the nation's National Sport Day activities, which were held at the Qatar Sports Federation for Persons with Special Needs, featuring a variety of sports.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside HE Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, also attended the National Sports Day activities of the Ministry of Social

Development and Family at Al Bidda Park. He participated in sporting activities with the elderly and the staff of centers operating under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

The activities included a wide range of collaborative games and competitions aimed at engaging all family members and integrating all targeted groups in an atmosphere that reflected the importance of sport.