HH The Amir: National Sport Day Highlights Importance Of Sport And Healthy Practices
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the National Sport Day of the State of Qatar serves as an annual occasion to underscore the importance of sport and healthy practices.
In a post on his official account on X, HH the Amir said that Qatar's National Sports Day highlights the value of sport and healthy lifestyles, extending his best wishes to all on this national occasion.
