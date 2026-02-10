Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir Participates In National Sport Day Activities


2026-02-10 02:04:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took part in the National Sport Day activities held at Doha Golf Club on Tuesday morning.

blade-->

HH the Amir played golf alongside players from various age groups, as well as members of the national golf team, underscoring His Highness's keenness to support the practice of sport, foster a culture of physical activity, and encourage members of society to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle

blade-->

MENAFN10022026000067011011ID1110722617



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search