HH The Amir Participates In National Sport Day Activities

HH the Amir played golf alongside players from various age groups, as well as members of the national golf team, underscoring His Highness's keenness to support the practice of sport, foster a culture of physical activity, and encourage members of society to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.