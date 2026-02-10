The Best EHS & Sustainability Conferences To Attend In 2026

MENAFN - 3BL) Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability conferences offer a chance to break out of busy routines and devote time to expanding knowledge and freshening perspectives. And there's no better time to connect with people who uniquely understand the challenges and rewards of working in this important industry.

The slate of EHS&S conferences taking place in 2026 across the United States is packed with expert speakers, inspiring topics, and opportunities to connect with peers who are also working to create a safer and healthier world. Put these key events on your calendar for the coming year.

GREENBIZ 26

Dates: February 17-19, 2026

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Event Details: Join the dynamic GreenBiz community to harness the knowledge of experts, peers and new voices to help you learn what's next in decarbonization, biodiversity, supply chains, strategic communications, and more. Join 2,500 professionals and accelerate your career with connection, sharing, and learning.

REUTERS RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS USA 2026

Dates: May 5-6, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Event Details: Sustainable business is now the imperative. Rising pressures for immediate sustainable action and leadership, increasing legal risks, and complex financial realities are making the effective integration of sustainability across all functions fundamental to long-term business success.

This event brings together CEOs, senior sustainability, legal, communications and finance executives to share their actionable ideas and insights on how to collaborate, communicate, and comply to ensure your organization leads on sustainable action. Join to gain the tools to successfully integrate sustainability across core functions, master reporting efficiently and effectively, and engage with key stakeholders for maximum impact.

NAEM OPEX26 + TECH26 - EHS Operational Excellence & EHS + ESG Data & Reporting Conference

Date: April 14-16, 2026

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Event Details: NAEM's OPEX26 EHS Operational Excellence conference focuses on EHS management strategies and leading best practices to reduce risk, embed compliance into your business culture, and reach new levels of operational excellence. NAEM's EHS+ESG Conference brings together corporate "in-house" leaders focused on EHS and sustainability outcomes and ESG reporting with the marketplace of software, digital solutions, and technology providers.

2026 AIHA Connect

Date: June 1-3, 2026

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Event Details: Since 1939, AIHA's annual conference has been vital for occupational health and safety professionals. Targeting a broad audience, AIHA Connect provides knowledge through sessions, lectures, demonstrations, and development courses, ensuring participants can protect worker health and improve workplace safety.

Alliance for Water Stewardship 10th Global Water Stewardship Forum

Dates: June 23-24, 2026

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Event Details: The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum is a key event in which AWS community of members, implementers, and stakeholders share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held in Edinburgh, Scotland, since 2016, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

WORLD WATER WEEK 2026

Dates: August 23-27, 2026

Location: Stockholm, Sweden, and Online

Event Details: For over 30 years, the Stockholm International Water Institute has organized World Water Week. World Water Week 2026 is focused on Water for People and Progress.

VPPPA's 2026 Safety+ Symposium

Dates: August 30-September 2, 2026

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Event Details: For over 30 years, the VPPPA Safety + Symposium is the only national educational event for VPP worksites to achieve and maintain safety and health excellence. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to interact and directly learn from other safety professionals, industry leaders and federal agencies. Interaction with these safety professionals will help improve your company's safety program through educational seminars, round-table discussions, and collaboration with other safety professionals.

2026 NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL CONGRESS & EXPO

Dates: September 11-17, 2026

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Event Details: For more than 100 years, safety, health and environmental professionals have turned to the world's largest annual safety event for industry-leading technology, education, networking opportunities and the tried-and-true products and services needed to stay at the forefront and remain competitive within the industry.

SUSTAINABLE BRANDS: SB'26

Dates: June 8-10, 2026

Location: San Diego, California

Event Details: Sustainable Brands '26 is a global event for regenerative brands and leaders. According to their website, "For more than 17 years, Sustainable Brands (SB), a female-founded Public Benefit Corporation, has convened a community of courageous optimists reshaping the future of commerce worldwide. SB is where purpose, credibility, and authenticity meet - and also where today's business and brand leaders come to learn, get inspired, and engage with one another to share new ideas that can help them deliver sustainable business value through innovation for environmental and social benefit."

FORUM26: NAEM EHS & SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT FORUM

Dates: October 12-14, 2026

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Event Details: NAEM's EHS & Sustainability Management Forum is the largest annual gathering for environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) decision-makers. Join your peers from leading companies, get exposed to new ideas, and come away energized and ready to implement what you've learned.

