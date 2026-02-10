DP World Reaffirms Commitment To UN Sustainable Development Goals In Argentina

MENAFN - 3BL) DP World has successfully completed a recertification audit confirming the integration of 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across its operations in Argentina, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to responsible, sustainable management aligned with international standards.

The audit was conducted by World Certification Council LATAM and Fundación Eco-Conciencia and validated the effective integration of the SDGs into both strategic planning and day-to-day operations in Argentina.

Embedding Sustainability Across Operations

The recertification confirms that DP World in Argentina has fully embedded the following SDGs into its operational and business framework:



SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

SDG 4: Quality Education

SDG 5: Gender Equality

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

SDG 13: Climate Action

SDG 14: Life Below Water SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Together, these goals guide how sustainability is embedded across health and safety, education, inclusion, environmental management, innovation, and collaboration throughout DP World's operations in Argentina.

From Strategy to Measurable Action

This milestone reflects the consolidation of a broad portfolio of environmental, social, and people-focused initiatives implemented across Argentina. These include coastal clean-ups, Zero Plastics and waste management programs, energy efficiency initiatives, and the company's broader decarbonization roadmap.

At the same time, DP World in Argentina continues to prioritize workforce development and cultural transformation through initiatives such as its Annual Training Plan, organizational culture programs, and community engagement efforts.

Key projects supporting inclusive growth include the“More Women, More Opportunities” program, internship and employment pathways, health and well-being initiatives, and innovation-led operational projects designed to strengthen long-term sustainability and competitiveness. DP World recently partnered with Yusen Logistics Argentina to expand opportunities for women across operational, technical, and leadership roles in the logistics sector.

Many of these initiatives also contribute to the World Port Sustainability Program, reinforcing DP World's role in Argentina as a key contributor to advancing sustainability across the global port and logistics sector.

Cultivating the Next Generation of Environmental Leaders

Behind every certification milestone are the people who bring these commitments to life.

Julieta Quattrocchi, HR and Sustainability Analyst, has played an active role in leading social-impact initiatives aligned with SDG 4: Quality Education, including the ECONECTADOS education program.

“Due to my professional background as a Social Work graduate, I am particularly motivated by social projects focused on children and adolescents,” she said.

For the second consecutive year, Juliet and her colleagues volunteered at María Elena Walsh School in Barrio Mujica – near DP World's port terminal in Buenos Aires. The team of 20 DP World employees engaged with 40 sixth-grade students to cultivate environmental leadership skills, designing projects that address the challenges present in their daily lives, their school, and their community. This comprehensive initiative – developed in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute Argentina – included teacher training, nature exploration, and educational awareness workshops.

“These experiences reinforce our conviction that education is a key pillar for a more sustainable future,” added Quattrocchi.

Partnering Cross-functionally for Greener Operations

Andrea Encina, Integrated Management System Analyst, supports DP World's energy and environmental performance – aligned with SDGs 7 and 13 – by working closely with operations and engineering teams to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency across processes.

As part of the Energy team, Andrea promotes concrete actions that allow DP World to reduce its environmental footprint and bring each process to the highest possible level of energy efficiency.

“Supporting this certification from my role as an environmental professional is a source of great pride and satisfaction for me,” Encina said.“It is not only about meeting a standard, but about consolidating a responsible approach to energy management, integrating continuous improvement into the business strategy.”

A Continued Commitment

The successful recertification of 10 SDGs in Argentina underscores DP World's commitment to translating global sustainability frameworks into tangible local action. By integrating environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and inclusive growth into its operations, DP World continues to strengthen its role as a responsible partner to employees, communities, and the wider logistics ecosystem in Argentina.

Learn more about DP World's global sustainability work.