Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Northern Trust Wins Communitas Award For Global Community Leadership

Northern Trust Wins Communitas Award For Global Community Leadership


2026-02-10 02:04:10
(MENAFN- 3BL) We're thrilled to share that Northern Trust won the Communitas Award for Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility!

The award is in recognition of our annual global month of service, Achieving Greater Together (AGT).

The Communitas Awards honor individuals, businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, volunteerism, philanthropy and sustainable, ethical business practices.

AGT demonstrates Northern Trust's commitment to those same principles and the incredible efforts of our employees to create meaningful impact and drive positive change. Last October alone, more than 12,000 employees worldwide contributed over 60,000 volunteer hours and helped provide over 3 million meals to communities across North America, APAC and EMEA.

Learn more about AGT and our community impact.

MENAFN10022026007202015466ID1110722609



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search