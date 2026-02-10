Northern Trust Wins Communitas Award For Global Community Leadership
The award is in recognition of our annual global month of service, Achieving Greater Together (AGT).
The Communitas Awards honor individuals, businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, volunteerism, philanthropy and sustainable, ethical business practices.
AGT demonstrates Northern Trust's commitment to those same principles and the incredible efforts of our employees to create meaningful impact and drive positive change. Last October alone, more than 12,000 employees worldwide contributed over 60,000 volunteer hours and helped provide over 3 million meals to communities across North America, APAC and EMEA.
Learn more about AGT and our community impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment