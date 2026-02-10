Northern Trust Wins Communitas Award For Global Community Leadership

MENAFN - 3BL) We're thrilled to share that Northern Trust won the Communitas Award for Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility!

The award is in recognition of our annual global month of service, Achieving Greater Together (AGT).

The Communitas Awards honor individuals, businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, volunteerism, philanthropy and sustainable, ethical business practices.

AGT demonstrates Northern Trust's commitment to those same principles and the incredible efforts of our employees to create meaningful impact and drive positive change. Last October alone, more than 12,000 employees worldwide contributed over 60,000 volunteer hours and helped provide over 3 million meals to communities across North America, APAC and EMEA.

Learn more about AGT and our community impact.