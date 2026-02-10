Kenya Releases 32 Mln USD To Tackle Severe Drought Amid Hunger

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: The Kenyan Cabinet on Tuesday approved the release of 4.1 billion shillings (about 32 million U.S. dollars) to ramp up drought response interventions across affected regions.

The Cabinet said drought conditions have deteriorated rapidly since January, following the failure of the October-December 2025 short rains.

The move came after the National Drought Management Authority said the severe drought has affected more than ten counties, with the most affected being near the border with Somalia.

The government said an estimated 3.3 million people are currently facing acute food insecurity, a number that could rise to 3.6 million by June if urgent intervention is not taken, including in pockets of counties outside the arid and semi-arid areas.

The government said Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi counties are in the "Alarm" phase, while 12 counties are in the "Alert" phase, most of them on a worsening trajectory.

The Cabinet warned that acute malnutrition continues to rise, affecting over 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women, alongside other vulnerable groups.

"The additional funding will supplement allocations made in December 2025 and January 2026, which supported relief food, logistics, and limited non-food assistance," it said.

According to the Cabinet, current stocks are expected to last only two to three weeks, underscoring the urgency of further support.