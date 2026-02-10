QOC Hosts Over 15,000 Participants At Half Marathon And Team Qatar Village

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) successfully held the second edition of its annual Half Marathon 2026 today at Lusail Boulevard, coinciding with the country's Sports Day celebrations.

The event saw an extraordinary turnout, with more than 15,000 participants and spectators, reflecting the growing community engagement in sports and active lifestyles.

The event was honored by the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs., H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and the QOC, H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary-General of QOC, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of QOC Sport Sector and President of the QOC Half Marathon Organizing Committee.

The gathering also included senior Qatari officials, high-level representatives of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Organizing Committee of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, and a distinguished lineup of Qatari sports stars including Mutaz Essa Barshim, Abdulrahman Samba, Abubaker Hayder, and Moaz Ali.

QOC Half Marathon 2026

The Half Marathon attracted over 10,000 runners across all age groups and categories, including professional athletes, amateurs, and community participants from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds, creating a vibrant and inclusive sporting spectacle. Including the“Qatar Team Village” activities, total attendance exceeded 15,000, making it one of the largest community sporting gatherings in the country this year.

Fun Run

In a lively and energetic atmosphere, the“Fun Run” for children was held under the auspices of the Asian Olympic Council, attended by senior officials from the Council, the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Organizing Committee, QOC leadership, staff, and families. The activity highlighted the importance of physical activity as a healthy and dynamic lifestyle, while engaging children and youth in fun, interactive, and community-oriented experiences.

Awards and Recognition

Senior officials of the QOC and committee heads personally awarded winners in all categories of the main and supporting races. They also presented commemorative gifts to the event's sponsors and partners in recognition of their contributions to the success of the Half Marathon 2026.

Qatar Team Village Activities

Complementing the races, the QOC, in cooperation with several Qatari sports federations, organized a wide array of recreational and sporting activities at“Qatar Team Village” in Al Sa'ad Plaza. Families and children from across the community participated enthusiastically in interactive games, sports competitions, and entertainment shows designed to promote teamwork, participation, and community engagement, creating a safe, fun, and inclusive environment.

H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his gratitude to the Olympic Council delegations and the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Organizing Committee for their participation in the Sports Day events, particularly the Fun Run, which is part of the Council's“Asian Games for All” campaign.

He highlighted that such initiatives embody the QOC's vision:“To be a leading nation uniting the world through sustainable sports development”, while reinforcing the values of friendship, excellence, solidarity, diversity, and unity.

On this occasion, H.E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, affirmed that the QOC Half Marathon and the accompanying activities at Team Qatar Village represented a landmark event in this year's State Sports Day, significantly contributing to the promotion of a culture of sport across all segments of society.

H.E expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the delegations of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Organizing Committee of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games for their participation in the State Sports Day events and their attendance at the Qatar Olympic Committee Half Marathon, reflecting the Council's commitment to supporting community-based sports initiatives.

He further highlighted that this sporting scene embodies the vision of the Qatar Olympic Committee:“To become a leading nation in bringing the world together through sustainable sport development.,” while simultaneously reflecting the unity of the Olympic message and the integration of Olympic institutions, contributing to the advancement of the Olympic movement and strengthening its presence at both continental and global levels.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani emphasized the exceptional scale of participation, exceeding 10,000 runners of all ages and nationalities, reflecting the prominent place of sports in Qatari society. He underscored QOC's commitment to promoting the concept of“Sports for All” as a sustainable approach to building a healthy and active community. Sheikh Khalifa also noted that the Half Marathon is a cornerstone event on QOC's annual calendar, offering an inclusive platform for all participants to engage in competitive and recreational sports in a safe and supportive environment.

He concluded by extending thanks to partners, sponsors, and supporting institutions for their logistical, technical, and organizational contributions, as well as to the volunteers whose dedication and national spirit played a pivotal role in the event's success.

Sponsors and Partners

The event received outstanding support from key national partners, including Diar Real Estate Investment (Host Partner), Axis Japan (Official Apparel Sponsor), Ministry of Labor (Official Partner), Doha Bank (Team Qatar Supporter), WHOOP Smart Technology (Golden Sponsor), West Bay Medicare Center (Golden Sponsor), Al Rayyan Water (Golden Sponsor), The Look Company (Golden Sponsor), Recovery Lab (Golden Sponsor), Qatar Development Bank (Development Supporter), alongside the Ministry of Interior and Hamad Medical Corporation.

Safety and Volunteers

Participant safety was a top priority. The Organizing Committee provided comprehensive logistical, technical, administrative, and medical support along the race routes, including water stations and first aid points. Volunteers played a central role in guiding participants, ensuring smooth race operations, and creating a safe and seamless experience for all.

Through the organization of the Half Marathon, the Qatar Olympic Committee continues to foster a culture of sports in Qatar, encouraging all community members to actively participate in physical activities, laying the foundation for a healthy, active, and socially cohesive society.