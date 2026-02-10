Amir Sends Congratulations To Portugal's President-Elect

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Antonio Jose Seguro on his election as President of the Portuguese Republic, wishing him success and for bilateral relations between the two countries to further progress and prosperity.

