Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Wednesday will be relatively cold with some clouds and hazy by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly southeasterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot shift to southeasterly by night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers. Offshore it will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less at times.