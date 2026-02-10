Qatar's Embassies, Consulates Abroad Hold Wide-Ranging Events On Qatar National Sports Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's diplomatic, consular, and representative missions abroad organised a variety of sports activities marking the 15th National Sports Day, under the theme "I Chose Sport."

The agenda included wide-ranging sports activities amid broad participation from diplomats, staffers, and members of the public at Qatar's overseas missions.

Addressing these events, Their Excellencies, the Heads of Qatar's Diplomatic, Consular, and Representative Missions Abroad, underlined the State of Qatar's belief in the importance of sports in building humans, along with its role in enhancing life quality and ensuring the community's well-being.

They noted that the nation's National Sports Day, which is held annually on the second Tuesday of February, helps consolidate sports as a lifestyle.