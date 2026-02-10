Turkish President Receives Credentials Of Qatari Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Tuesday the credentials of HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkiye.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to HE the President of Turkiye, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency for continued health and happiness, and to the government and people of Turkiye for continued progress and prosperity.



For his part, HE the President of Turkiye entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, wishing him good health and happiness, and continued progress and development for the State of Qatar.