Qatar's National Sports Day Event At Stadium 974 Enters Guinness World Records With Largest Temporary Sports Arena

Doha, Qatar: The National Sports Day event organised by the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya," in collaboration with Visit Qatar and the Media City, at Stadium 974, achieved a global milestone by receiving a certificate from the Guinness World Records.

This achievement came after registering the largest temporary sports arena, covering an area of 113,169.68 square meters, surpassing the minimum requirement of 4,025 square meters for record registration, after meeting all the standards and conditions set by Guinness World Records.

On this occasion, Pravin Patel, representative of Guinness World Records, announced during a ceremony held as part of the National Sports Day events, the approval of the new record.

He handed over the Guinness certificate to Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation, Colonel Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Thani, representing the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya."

The certificate was also received on behalf of Media City by Hamad Omar Al Mannai, CEO of the city, and on behalf of Visit Qatar by Ahmed Hamad Al Binali, Director of Events and Festivals, in the presence of several officials and partners.