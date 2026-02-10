Herat Municipality Launches Campaign To Plant 28,000 Saplings

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Municipality of western Herat has launched a large-scale tree-planting campaign in the provincial capital, aiming to plant around 28,000 non-fruit saplings across the city to expand urban green spaces.

At the opening ceremony at Park-i-Mamoreen Shaidayee, Mayor Mullah Nematullah Hassan Sahib stated that the municipality plans to plant various species of saplings in areas identified as needing greenery.

He urged residents to actively participate in protecting the environment and maintaining green spaces, particularly by joining the citywide tree-planting campaign.

Mawlawi Abdul Ahad Khairkhwa, head of urban management, highlighted sayings of the Holy Prophet of Islam emphasizing the importance of planting trees.

He called on local representatives, heads of development councils, and all residents to fully cooperate with the municipality in expanding and safeguarding green areas.

Residents, local representatives, and heads of development councils from various districts of Herat welcomed the launch of the campaign and expressed their readiness to support the municipality in planting trees and protecting urban greenery.

According to the municipality, this campaign will include planting Najo, cypress, redbud, rosary, pine, and ornamental flowering bushes in Banda Pashdan, boulevards, parks, and other priority areas across the city.

