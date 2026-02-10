Justice Ministry Launches Online System To Boost Transaction Transparency

Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Sharai described the introduction of the system as an important step, noting that it simplifies procedures for the public, reduces transaction costs, and promotes transparency.

He also emphasized the need to further develop the system and integrate it with other relevant sectors.

The minister stressed the importance of strengthening coordination among ministries and government institutions to ensure improved service delivery to the public.

According to the statement, under the new system, the process of issuing licenses for real estate dealers and petition writers will be conducted online, with each license carrying a unique barcode.

Additionally, all transactions related to the sale and purchase of real estate and motor vehicles will be registered in the system, allowing citizens to verify the licensing status of offices.

The ministry noted that the initiative is expected to reduce costs, prevent violations, and accelerate the handling of complaints.

hz/sa