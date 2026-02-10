National Policy For Agriculture, Livestock, Fish Farming Approved

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs announced that the national policy for the development of the agriculture and livestock sector, along with the fish farming development plan, has been approved. Under this plan, 7,700 small, medium, and large fish production and farming farms will be established.

According to a statement from the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, the regular meeting of the Economic Commission was held today under the chairmanship of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

During the meeting, the national policy for the agriculture and livestock sector was presented and approved after discussion.

The policy aims to mechanize the agriculture and livestock sector, develop agricultural research and extension systems, improve irrigation and livestock management, support investment in agriculture, irrigation, and livestock, and provide citizens access to high-quality agricultural and animal products.

The statement also noted that the fish farming development plan was discussed and approved. Through private sector investment, the plan will establish 7,700 fish farms across 6,500 hectares of land.

The source added that the implementation of this plan will directly create jobs for 50,000 people and indirectly benefit 250,000 citizens.

Mullah Baradar confirmed that these decisions have been sent to the Leadership Office of the Islamic Emirate for final approval.

sa