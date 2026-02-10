Transparency International Releases 2025 Report On Global Corruption

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Transparency International says corruption is increasing worldwide, noting that even countries with well-established democracies are experiencing a rise in corruption due to declining leadership quality.

The organization released its 2025 annual report on Tuesday.

According to the report, countries showing increased levels of corruption include the United States, which scored 64 out of 100; Canada with 75; New Zealand with 81; and several European countries, including the United Kingdom with 70, France with 66, and Sweden with 80.

The report also lists Afghanistan with a score of 16, Iran with 23, and Pakistan with 28.

Transparency International explained that higher scores indicate lower levels of corruption, while lower scores reflect higher levels of corruption.

This comes as officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have repeatedly emphasized that administrative corruption in Afghanistan has been reduced to zero.

sa