CYBER HORNET Etfs Broadens Suite Of S&P 500® And Crypto Blended Etfs With The Launch Of Three New Funds, Expanding Access To Digital Assets For Investors And Advisors

Funds represent a significant expansion of CYBER HORNET's fund lineup, joining the existing S&P 500 ® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (BBB)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYBER HORNET ETFs (“CYBER HORNET”), an investment firm that bridges traditional equity investing and digital assets, today announced the launch of three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to help investors access digital assets while maintaining a core allocation to U.S. large-cap equities.

The newly launched funds are:



CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (EEE)



CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (SSS)

CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (XXX)



These new offerings join the existing CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (BBB), expanding the firm's lineup of blended equity and digital asset strategies by giving investors access to a broader range of cryptocurrencies within a consistent, rules-based framework.

EEE, SSS, and XXX allocate approximately 75% of assets to the S&P 500 ® Index and approximately 25% to Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, respectively.

Together with BBB, the new ETFs advance CYBER HORNET's mission to bridge traditional equity investors and financial advisors into digital assets through exchange-listed products that are familiar, transparent, and highly liquid.

“Many investors and advisors recognize the long-term potential of digital assets but remain hesitant due to volatility, custody concerns, or regulatory complexity,” said Michael Willis, CEO of CYBER HORNET ETFs.“By combining digital assets with the S&P 500 ®, we aim to offer a more balanced approach that pairs the stability of the most widely held equity index with the growth potential of leading cryptocurrencies.”

Each of the S&P 500 ® and digital asset strategy ETFs uses the same structural approach as BBB, relying on a rules-based framework and regular rebalancing to maintain target allocations. This consistency is intended to make it easier for advisors to evaluate, implement, and scale digital asset exposure across client portfolios.

“We're incredibly excited to bring this next chapter of CYBER HORNET ETFs to market,” said Todd Johnson, Co-Founder.“Expanding beyond Bitcoin allows us to meet growing demand for more digital asset exposures while staying true to our core goal of making these strategies accessible via the widely accepted and fast-growing ETF wrapper.”

About CYBER HORNET ETFs

CYBER HORNET ETFs is an SEC-registered investment company that bridges traditional equity investing and digital assets for financial advisors and crypto-curious investors. Our team combines years of experience managing S&P 500® index funds with expertise in the cryptocurrency market to deliver innovative, professionally managed ETF solutions.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (1.844.282.3837) or visit our website at. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin or other digital assets, nor does it maintain direct exposure to“spot” bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning. You should be prepared to lose the entirety of the Bitcoin component of your investment in the Fund. The performance of Bitcoin futures contracts and therefore the performance of the Fund may differ significantly from the performance of Bitcoin.

BBB, SSS, EEE and XXX are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

