Orb Strategies Kicks Off 2026 With New Investment Venues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orb Strategies has entered 2026 by expanding the range of investment venues it supports, reinforcing its role as a global financial consultancy focused on guidance, planning, and long-term decision support. The move reflects the firm's continued effort to help individuals and businesses navigate complex financial environments using structured analysis, clear strategy, and personalized advisory services.

Broader advisory scope backed by data and security

Orb Strategies works closely with clients to understand their goals and identify suitable opportunities across different markets. These include public markets, private markets, and real estate. The expanded focus in 2026 builds on services already available through the firm's platform, combining experience with data-driven insights.

“Our work is centered on helping clients make sense of their options,” said Michael Harris, Orb Strategies spokesperson.“Stepping into 2026, we are widening the scope of investment venues we advise on, while staying true to our core principles of clarity, security, and long-term thinking.”

Its approach is built around structured financial planning and analysis. Its advisory services cover wealth management guidance, market and sector research, asset planning, and risk mitigation. By reviewing both traditional and alternative investment paths, the firm helps clients better understand how different venues could fit into their broader financial strategy.

A key part of this process is the firm's data-driven approach. They use advanced analytics, performance tracking, and market research to identify trends and assess potential outcomes. This allows clients to move beyond assumptions and base decisions on evidence and realistic scenarios.

Security also remains a central focus as services expand. Orb Strategies applies layered cybersecurity measures, including encryption, real-time monitoring, and regular security audits, to protect client data and communications. The firm also follows strict internal protocols, such as verified contact procedures and continuous incident response planning, to reduce risks related to fraud or unauthorized access.

“When we expand the venues we cover, protecting client information becomes more important,” Michael Harris added.“Our responsibility is not just to provide guidance, but to do so in a way that keeps client data and financial discussions secure at all times.”

At the same time, the firm's advisory work spans multiple verticals. In public markets, Orb Strategies supports clients with market trend analysis, portfolio diversification insights, and performance optimization planning. In private markets, it assists with asset evaluation, due diligence guidance, and structured growth planning. Real estate advisory concentrates on property acquisition strategies, portfolio management, and long-term risk assessment.

About Orb Strategies

