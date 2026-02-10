Dave Pearce Joins Tim Levy To Explore Leadership And Loyalty Under Pressure On Echoes Across Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Podcast host Tim Levy sits down with former Royal Marine Commando and expedition leader Dave Pearce to explore how trust, judgment, and resilience are forged in extreme environments.

Beverly Hills California, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Levy, host of the podcast Echoes Across Time, welcomed Dave Pearce, former Royal Marine Commando, Everest mountaineer, and seasoned expedition leader, for an in-depth conversation about leadership, vulnerability, and the psychological strength required to navigate some of the world's harshest environments.

In the latest episode, Pearce reflects on 26 years of military and expedition experience, including deployments to Northern Ireland, the former Yugoslavia, and Afghanistan, as well as guiding film and television crews through the Arctic, Everest, and Antarctica. The discussion centers not on physical toughness, but on what remains when comfort disappears and self-discipline is tested.

“What I've learned is that trust in others-true trust-comes when nature becomes the final authority,” said Pearce.“That's when ego, illusion, and convenience are stripped away, and all that remains is who you really are.”

The episode unpacks Pearce's leadership philosophy, shaped in the Royal Marine Commandos and refined through more than a decade of work with production teams, including those led by Bear Grylls. Levy and Pearce share stories from their joint expeditions, including a treacherous crossing of the Northwest Passage in a small boat-an experience that challenged their endurance and deepened their mutual trust.

Pearce also spoke candidly about burnout, the cost of misplaced loyalty, and the emotional weight of decision-making in life-or-death scenarios. He underscores that leadership begins with the ability to lead oneself and to remain optimistic and purpose-driven amid adversity.

Listeners are invited to learn more about causes supported by Pearce, including 65 Degrees Nort, which uses adventure rehabilitation to support wounded UK armed forces veterans, and the Royal Marines Charit, which provides critical services to former commandos.

To hear the full episode, stream Echoes Across Time on all major podcast platforms.

About Echoes Across Time Echoes Across Time, hosted by Tim Levy, features long-form interviews with individuals whose lives offer profound insights into leadership, resilience, and legacy. The show explores what truly lasts, uncovering the inner lives of those shaped by extraordinary experiences.

Media Communications:

...