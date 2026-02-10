Apptopia Releases Investor Note On Online Sports Betting App Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new investor note on DraftKings Inc and Flutter Entertainment PLC. This can be accessed in full here.

The note gives an in-depth look at mobile app performance trends for the DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Kalshi mobile apps. Apptopia's analysis includes key metrics for these apps such as Time Spent per DAU, User Churn, Downloads, and Cross-App Overlap.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping hedge funds and investment banks make better decisions ahead of earnings.



Media Contact

Adam Blacker

...