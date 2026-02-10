US Says It Does Not Take Sides In Bangladesh Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) The United States on Tuesday said that it does not take sides in Bangladesh's elections and underscored that the choice of the country's next government rests solely with the Bangladeshi people.

“The United States does not take sides in Bangladesh's elections. The choice of Bangladesh's next government is a sovereign decision for the Bangladeshi people alone,” a State Department spokesperson told IANS ahead of the elections in Bangladesh.

The State Department said that Washington remains committed to maintaining relations with Dhaka regardless of the electoral outcome.

“The United States is committed to working with whichever government is elected by the Bangladeshi people,” the statement said.

The remarks come amid continued international scrutiny of political developments in Bangladesh, including concerns raised by rights groups and civil society organisations about political stability and the protection of minority communities.

The US also addressed the issue of religious violence, stressing its opposition to attacks targeting any faith group.“The United States condemns religious violence in all its forms,” the statement said.

Washington welcomed steps being taken by the current interim authorities to protect vulnerable communities.

“We welcome measures the Bangladeshi Interim Government is taking to ensure the safety and security for all communities in Bangladesh,” the statement added.

The State Department did not specify the measures taken by the interim government but said the protection of all religious and ethnic groups remains a key concern in US engagement with Bangladesh.