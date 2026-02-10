Bogey-Free Tvesa Takes First-Round Lead In Third Leg Of WPGT

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Feb 10 (IANS) Tvesa Malik fired the only bogey-free round of the first day of the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026 at Oxford Golf Resort to take the sole lead. Trying to get back the form and rhythm that made her one of the best players in India, Tvesa had one birdie on each side of the course. A total of 44 players teed up for the Rs.17 lakh event.

Lying second was Anvitha Narender (71), who, after three birdies and two bogeys in the first eight holes, parred the last 10 holes.

Two amateurs, Priya Kumari and Lavanya Gupta, carded even par 72 each to be tied third. Lavanya may well have been in a shared lead but for the two closing bogeys on the 17th and the 18th.

Tvesa, who is hoping to get some starts on the Ladies European Tour (LET) later in the season, birdied the Par-5 fourth and the Par-3 14th. She also missed a few other birdie chances as the putts did not fall.

Anvitha opened birdie-birdie for a great start, but gave away back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and the seventh before picking her last birdie of the day on the Par-3 eighth. She parred the rest of the holes.

Three players, Riya Jadon, Shagun Narain, and Ananya Garg, were tied for fifth place with 1-over 73 each.

As many as five players led by Amandeep Drall, besides Durga Nittur, Karishma Govind, amateur Aradhana Manikandan, and Khushi Khanijau carded 74 each to be tied eighth. Ridhima Dilawari was Tied-13th alongside Prakruthi, Rhea Purvi, Shweta Mansingh, and Nayanika Sanga. They shot 75 each.

Saanvi Somu heads a strong list of new professionals for the calendar year 2026. The 10 new pros joining this year qualified through the qualifier, and four came from the IGU Ladies OOM and WAGR. The WGAI now has a record 62 registered pro players, and it includes 14 new pros joining this year.