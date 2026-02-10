Imagine Reinforces Industry Leadership With Major Equipment Upgrades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine has announced over $11 million in strategic technology investments designed to further strengthen its production capabilities and reinforce its position as a technology-driven leader in the industry. The expansion includes three state-of-the-art digital presses, a new laminator, a new mounter, and advanced, accuracy-driven technologies that will formidably increase capacity, speed, and consistent quality control across Imagine's network.

These annual investments underscore Imagine's continued commitment to stay ahead of evolving client needs and maintain the technical edge required to execute high-volume, high-precision work at scale. The next-gen equipment will enable faster turnaround and sharper output across a wide range of applications, all while maintaining Imagine's signature attention to detail.

“Our mandate in R&D is simple: continually source technologies that significantly elevate what our clients can achieve,” says Mark Popp, Vice President of Research & Development for Imagine.“These new platforms give us sharper precision, faster throughput, and more production intelligence than ever before. They aren't just upgrades-they're key capabilities that will power the next decade of innovation at Imagine."

The impactful additions bolster Imagine's reputation as an industry powerhouse with unmatched scale and built-in redundancy. By regularly evolving its operational facilities, the company ensures it remains a high-performance partner capable of managing larger workloads without cutting corners, even for time-sensitive projects.

"This is what sets Imagine apart. We don't just talk about capability, we actively and purposely invest in it," says Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients know that when they come to us with aggressive timelines and complex specs, we have the equipment, the expertise, and the infrastructure to deliver without any compromises to the vision we develop together."

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti-a versatile platform powered to handle even the most complex in-store marketing programs-with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup or.

