Wife Finishes And Posthumously Publishes Husband's Heart-Pounding Action Thriller Following Two Friends Who Time Travel Into The Past

Charleston, SC, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPD wasn't going to keep Robert E. Adams Jr. from his hobby. Throughout his illness, he worked on his book, an action-packed time travel fiction novel that centered on family, legacy, and the enduring bonds of friendship. However, as the pandemic swept across the globe, it found Robert.

Unable to finish his book before his abrupt passing, Robert's story stood still for a moment-until his wife Debra picked up the pen. Committed to finishing her husband's work, despite the difficult time she was in, Debra finished Robert's book with the help of some close friends.

Now, she's sharing their work with the world.

THE FARM, TIME TRAVEL, 2,000 YEARS is a must-read science fiction debut. The story follows lifelong friends Ed and Sam, who flee political chaos in the United States to build a safe community on Sam's rural Pennsylvania farm-only to be hit by a mysterious blinding light from a Russian helicopter. They awaken 2,000 years in the past, armed with modern weapons and forced to survive among Stone Age tribes, shamans, and rival clans while forging unlikely alliances.

The only question that remains at the end of the novel: Is this the“end” or just the“beginning” of the story?

THE FARM, TIME TRAVEL, 2,000 YEARS is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Robert was writing his book while he was dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In November 2020, Robert was diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away four days later. During this difficult time, his wife, Debra Adams, finally got his long-awaited story finished. She offers her deepest gratitude to Angela Scanner, Jason Burke, April Marie, and James Love for all your advice and help. Without their help, her husband's memory and this incredible story would not be told. Especially thank you to our daughter, Christina Gwen, and our granddaughters, Alexis and Aubrey, for helping and supporting me in finishing her father's and their Pap Pap's story. Thank you to everyone for all your help and support that she may have missed.

Available for interviews: Co-Author, Debra L. Adams

