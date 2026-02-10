Make It A Great Day Or Not, The Choice Is Yours For Clarisa's Journey Through Challenges And Choices In Houston's Near Northside Barrio.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours as Palmetto Publishing presents a powerful coming-of-age tale of resilience, faith, and cultural identity among young Latinos in Houston's Near Northside barrio.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing Ground by Graze Mullens is a powerful coming-of-age novel that delves into the lives of young Latinos and Latinas navigating the complexities of growing up in Houston's Near Northside barrio. This poignant story follows sisters Clarisa and Maribel as they confront the challenges of family responsibilities, societal pressures, relationships, faith, and cultural identity. Clarisa, a dedicated student, strives to maintain her grades while caring for her baby brother, guiding her rebellious sister, and spending time with her troubled boyfriend, Israel.. Their lives take a dramatic turn when a gang confrontation leads to Clarisa's detention, prompting her to make a risky choice that could alter their futures.

In Standing Ground, readers will experience the following themes:

- The impact of personal choices on life trajectories

- The struggle for cultural identity in a challenging environment

- The importance of family and community support

- The journey of self-discovery, faith, and resilience

- The consequences of peer pressure and societal expectations

Graze Mullens structures the narrative to highlight how even small decisions can lead to significant consequences. As Clarisa grapples with the aftermath of her choices, she learns that every action counts in shaping her future.

“An individual action can snowball and eventually launch an avalanche of consequences,” states Beverly Monestier (Eakin Book Award Winner). Standing Ground serves as a reminder that the choices we make today shape our tomorrows.

What will Clarisa's choices ultimately lead to?

About the Author: DR. GRAZE MULLENS has served as a teacher, principal, and university professor in Houston, Texas for many years. He grew up in the largely Hispanic community of Houston's Near Northside. He has traveled extensively throughout Mexico and greatly enjoys his life as a father and a husband. He wholly supports the Mexican-American community in which he was raised, the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, and is an advocate for the Hispanic community and autism awareness.

