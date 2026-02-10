Buckeye Partners Raises $1.7 Million For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners (“Buckeye”) has announced that the inaugural Buckeye Partners Charity Classic for St. Jude, held November 5-6, 2025 in San Antonio, raised $1.7 million to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving childrenThe two-day event marked the beginning of a partnership with St. Jude and brought together more than 200 guests for Wednesday's evening reception and 130 golfers for Thursday's golf tournament. The evening's highlights included an inspiring story from St. Jude patient, Rory, who shared her courageous journey with cancer.

In addition to the generous support of sponsors and donors, Buckeye's own employees embarked on a month-long internal fundraising campaign that raised nearly $100,000. Funds raised will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - so they can focus on helping their children live.

“At Buckeye, charitable giving isn't just a responsibility; it's a core part of who we are. That's why supporting St. Jude means so much to us. This was an incredible inaugural event working with ALSAC,” said Todd Russo, Chief Executive Officer of Buckeye.“We are deeply grateful to our Presenting Sponsors, Consolidated and F&T Industrial Services, and Hope Sponsors, NGL Supply Co. Ltd, Midstream Engineers and Sylvan, as well as over 67 other companies who generously sponsored and attended our event.”

“We are deeply grateful to Buckeye and everyone who supported the inaugural Buckeye Partners Charity Classic for coming together in such a meaningful way to support the kids of St. Jude,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.“Events like this show the many powerful ways organizations, employees and communities can give back. Thanks to the generosity of Buckeye's sponsors, donors and employees, St. Jude can continue advancing research and treatment for children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye is a premier infrastructure and logistics provider for the world's energy needs, both today and tomorrow.

Buckeye, a wholly owned investment of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (“IFM GIF”), owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions. Across every aspect of the business – including its over 5,000 miles of domestic pipeline, more than 130 liquid petroleum products terminals, and approximately 125 million barrels of tank capacity – Buckeye is committed to safely and responsibly providing world-class service to meet the continually evolving energy needs of its customers and the communities it serves. As part of this commitment to its customers, Buckeye is focused on providing for its customers' increasingly diverse energy needs by continuing to diversify its platform and offerings to enable less carbon intensive energy solutions and undertaking decarbonization efforts on its operations. For more information, please visit.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood catastrophic diseases. As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children, St. Jude advances groundbreaking research and shares its discoveries worldwide to accelerate progress in pediatric medicine. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped increase overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. Through collaboration and innovation, St. Jude is working to ensure that children everywhere have access to the best possible care. To learn more, visit, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

