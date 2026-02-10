Gujarat BJP Uses Digital Outreach To Spread Awareness On Union Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Gujarat BJP engaged social media influencers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to ensure widespread awareness of the Union Budget 2026-27 and its provisions for youth, startups, women empowerment, and technology.

The Social Media Influencers Meet, held at Karnavati Club in the presence of state BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, aimed to strengthen the link between policy announcements and public understanding through digital platforms.

Vishwakarma described the budget as a roadmap for skill development, industrial growth, and innovation.

“This budget will empower content creators, advance skill development, transform 'Make in India' into 'Make for World', and accelerate innovation from information to practical solutions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is establishing a new global identity,” Vishwakarma said.

He urged influencers to act as conduits for accurate information, policy decisions, and development schemes, highlighting the role of social media in reaching citizens effectively.

“In today's digital era, influencers are critical in ensuring that factual and policy-driven information reaches the public,” he added.

The meeting encouraged active participation, with influencers sharing ideas and perspectives on promoting awareness of the budget's initiatives.

The programme also included remarks by Jainik Vakil, Pradesh In-Charge of the Union Budget Public Awareness Campaign, on mobilising citizen engagement.

On the same day, the Gujarat BJP announced that February 11 will mark the 'Samarpan Diwas', the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Floral tributes and lectures will be held at statues and district offices across the state, focusing on his philosophy of Ekatma Manavdarshan, his life, and his contributions to national development.

BJP office-bearers, elected representatives, and party workers are expected to participate in the events.

By combining digital outreach with public recognition of historical figures, the BJP's initiatives aim to link citizens directly with both current policy and ideological heritage.