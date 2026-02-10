The Men's Personal Care Market Is Projected To Reach $119.65 Billion, Growing At A 9.6% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The men's personal care segment has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding product options. With rising awareness and changing lifestyles, this market is set to continue its strong upward trajectory in the coming years. Here's an in-depth look at the market's size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in the Men's Personal Care Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The men's personal care market is growing rapidly, with its size projected to increase from $75.38 billion in 2025 to $83.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth seen in recent years stems from factors such as the rising urban male population, higher disposable incomes, widespread grooming awareness campaigns, greater influence from social media trends, and the availability of diverse product ranges catering to men's grooming needs.

Download a free sample of the men's personal care market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching a value of $119.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by increasing demand for multifunctional grooming products, the surge in clean-label and organic options, greater adoption of personalized grooming solutions, expanding e-commerce channels, and a stronger focus on premium men's care items. Key trends anticipated during this period include growing interest in organic grooming products for men, heightened skincare awareness, rising popularity of premium fragrances, growth of online retail platforms for men's care, and an enhanced emphasis on personal hygiene and appearance.

Overview of Products in the Men's Personal Care Market

Men's personal care products cover a wide range of items aimed at hair care, skincare, and other grooming needs that contribute to personal hygiene and appearance enhancement. This category includes perfumes, deodorants, mouthwashes, hair conditioners, hair gels, facial products, and more. These products are designed to help men maintain healthy skin and hair while boosting confidence and overall well-being.

View the full men's personal care market report:



Rising Demand for Grooming Products as a Key Growth Driver

One major factor fueling the men's personal care market is the increasing global consumer interest in specialized grooming items. Grooming involves various practices that promote cleanliness and an attractive appearance, and personal care products support men in these efforts. This growing emphasis on grooming has played a significant role in expanding the market's reach.

For example, in June 2024, Voyant Beauty, a US-based personal care manufacturer, reported an 857% increase in demand for men's skincare routines over the past five years. The company projects the market could hit $110 billion by 2030. Additionally, 56% of men now buy more skincare products compared to five years ago. These findings highlight how stronger consumer focus on specific grooming needs is driving market growth.

Dominant Regions in the Men's Personal Care Market Today

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the men's personal care market, serving as a key hub for product innovation and consumption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, thanks to increasing urbanization, rising incomes, and expanding awareness about men's grooming. The market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of the global landscape.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Men's Personal Care Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Personal Services Global Market Report 2026



Personal Care Services Market 2026



Personal Care Services Market 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "