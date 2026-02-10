RBI's 'Financial Literacy Week' To Stress KYC Awareness In Gujarat And Uts

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Against the backdrop of rising incidents of digital fraud and the increasing misuse of bank accounts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently conducting "Financial Literacy Week-2026" from February 9 to 13, with a renewed focus on strengthening Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance as a key safeguard for secure banking, officials said on Tuesday.

The programme has been organised annually by the RBI since 2016 to promote public awareness on important financial issues through a dedicated theme.

The theme for 2026, "KYC -- Your First Step Towards Secure Banking", was inaugurated in Mumbai by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, highlighting the central role of KYC in preventing fraud and ensuring the integrity of the financial system.

The theme builds on last year's gram panchayat-level financial inclusion campaign, which emphasised re-KYC of bank accounts to enable uninterrupted banking transactions.

In Gujarat, the RBI's Ahmedabad Regional Office is working closely with banks and other stakeholders across the state, as well as in the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, to simplify and accelerate the KYC re-registration process.

During this week-long campaign, banks will focus on educating customers about the ease and importance of KYC compliance, the Central KYC (CKYC) system, and the risks associated with fraudulent calls and messages seeking KYC details.

Special attention will also be given to creating awareness about the danger of individuals being used as financial mules.

The state-level inaugural event was held at RBI Ahmedabad on Monday, where Regional Director Amresh Ranjan unveiled Financial Literacy Week posters in the presence of senior officials from leading banks.

Stakeholders at the event reiterated their commitment to strengthening safe and responsible banking practices.

The programme also featured a presentation by Sanjaykumar Keshwala, Superintendent of Police at the Gujarat Police Cyber Centre for Excellence, who highlighted the importance of the national cybercrime helpline '1930' and its online reporting portal.

He provided an update on "Operation Mule Hunt" and assured close coordination with banks throughout the KYC campaign to help counter cybercrime threats.

The RBI said that awareness and outreach activities will be conducted across the country in collaboration with banks and other stakeholders.

These initiatives will continue beyond the designated week, reinforcing the message that KYC is not merely a regulatory requirement but a crucial step towards a secure and trustworthy financial ecosystem.