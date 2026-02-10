Fugitive Wanted For Murder Extradited From US In Dramatic CBI-Led Operation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) In a significant success for international law enforcement cooperation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), facilitated the deportation of wanted fugitive Sombir Motta from the United States to India on Tuesday, a CBI statement said.

Sombir Motta, wanted by Haryana Police in connection with a murder case involving the use of firearms, was handed over to Indian authorities upon his arrival.

Haryana Police officials took custody of the accused immediately after his deportation, and he is expected to be produced before a court in Haryana for further legal proceedings.

The breakthrough followed sustained efforts by the CBI, which had secured an INTERPOL Red Notice against Motta on February 11, 2025, at the request of Haryana Police. The Red Notice, a global alert circulated to law enforcement agencies worldwide, flagged Motta as a wanted fugitive and enabled tracking across borders.

Acting as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinated extensively with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Washington to locate the fugitive and secure his deportation.

The successful repatriation underscores the effectiveness of INTERPOL channels in tracking and extraditing high-profile fugitives. According to CBI officials, Motta had fled India to evade arrest after his alleged involvement in a serious criminal offence.

The case highlights the growing use of international mechanisms to bring back economic offenders, terrorists, and violent criminals who seek refuge abroad.

In recent years, the CBI has played a key role in repatriating more than 150 wanted criminals through INTERPOL coordination, often in collaboration with Bharatpol-the domestic platform linking Indian law enforcement agencies with global networks. These operations have targeted individuals accused of murder, fraud, money laundering, and other grave offences.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs extended necessary diplomatic and logistical support throughout the process, ensuring seamless execution.

Officials described the deportation as a testament to strengthened bilateral ties between India and the United States in combating transnational crime.

The return of Sombir Motta is expected to provide crucial momentum to the ongoing Haryana Police investigation and deliver justice to the victim's family.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to pursuing fugitives relentlessly, regardless of where they hide, and to leveraging global partnerships to uphold the rule of law.