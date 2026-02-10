Hansjet Members Exempt From UK's 50% Private Jet Tax Increase As PC-12 Fleet Falls Below Weight Threshold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turboprop operator's 4.7-tonne aircraft avoid April 2026 surcharge while heavier jets face up to £1,141 per passenger

As of April 2026, a new 50% APD increase will target private aircraft weighing over 20 tonnes, with charges reaching £1,141 per passenger on long-haul routes. From April 2027, the higher APD rate will extend to all aircraft weighing over 5.7 tonnes. The Pilatus PC-12, the cornerstone of HansJet's fleet, has a maximum take-off weight of just 4.7 tonnes – placing it firmly below both regulatory thresholds and ensuring complete exemption for HansJet members through both phases of the tax increase.

“HansJet members will not pay a single pound of this APD increase,” said Eric Weisskopf, Managing Director at HansJet.“Our members continue flying at fixed hourly rates – completely insulated from the regulatory cost pressures affecting heavier aircraft.”

The tax exemption arrives alongside tightening environmental regulations. Since January 2025, the EU's ReFuelEU Aviation mandate requires all flights departing EU airports to use a minimum 2% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend, rising to 6% by 2030. With SAF trading at a significant premium to conventional fuel, heavier jets face what industry observers call a“double hit” of increased taxes and elevated fuel compliance costs.

The PC-12's fuel efficiency – burning approximately 50% of the fuel consumed by comparable light jets – provides HansJet members with proportionally lower SAF compliance costs in addition to complete APD exemption. The aircraft's short-field capability also enables access to thousands of European runways, including smaller regional airports and unpaved strips inaccessible to conventional jets.

The regulatory changes coincide with broader market shifts in European private aviation. According to industry analysis, the sector continues to grow steadily, with leisure travel now comprising 45% of flights – up from 37% pre-pandemic.

Industry analysts expect the April 2026 and 2027 deadlines to accelerate interest in lighter, more fuel-efficient platforms as operators and travellers calculate the long-term cost implications of the new regulatory structure.

HansJet's membership programme provides complete cost transparency in this evolving landscape. With fixed hourly pricing, guaranteed availability, and no ownership burden, members secure access to private aviation without capital depreciation, maintenance expenses, or exposure to fluctuating charter rates – advantages that become more pronounced as regulatory pressures mount.

"Thanks to the PC-12, our members benefit from lower taxes, lower fuel costs, lower emissions – it's smarter flying in every sense," adds Weisskopf.

PC-12 MTOW: 4.7 tonnes (below 5.7-tonne threshold for 2027 APD expansion)

April 2026: 50% APD increase applies to aircraft over 20 tonnes

April 2027: Higher APD rate extends to all aircraft over 5.7 tonnes

APD rate differential: £1,141 per passenger (long-haul, 20+ tonnes) vs. £15 (under 5.7 tonnes)

Fuel efficiency: PC-12 burns approximately 50% of comparable light jet fuel consumption EU ReFuelEU mandate: 2% SAF minimum (2025), rising to 6% (2030)



About HansJet

HansJet is Europe and the Mediterranean's premier private aviation specialist, offering innovative solutions for discerning travellers seeking flexibility, privacy, and premium service. The company operates a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turboprops, combining the comfort of a mid-size jet with the efficiency and versatility to access more than 3,000 runways across Europe. HansJet provides tailored membership programmes, including HansJet Membership, Europe's first private turboprop membership, and HansJet Fractional, a fractional ownership service, designed to deliver guaranteed availability, transparent pricing, and on-demand private aviation without the commitments of ownership. Through its concierge arm, Hans Travel & Lifestyle, HansJet extends the experience beyond the aircraft, curating bespoke itineraries, exclusive events, and luxury travel experiences across the Mediterranean and Europe. For more information, visit

