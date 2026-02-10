Anyto Celebrates Pokémon's 30Th Anniversary With Special Pokémon GO Tour Event Offers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, Pokémon GO Tour returns as one of the year's most anticipated global events-bringing Trainers together through both in-person experiences and worldwide online gameplay.

To support Trainers during this historic celebration, AnyTo, an all-in-one virtual location tool designed for multiple location-based scenarios, is launching a limited-time Pokémon GO Tour Celebration Campaign, featuring huge discount up to 70% off, savings of up to $420.

A Global Event for Every Type of Trainer

Pokémon GO Tour 2026 includes live events in Tainan and Los Angeles, alongside a global online celebration running from February 28 to March 1, allowing Trainers around the world to participate regardless of location.

With limited event windows, regional Pokémon, and time-sensitive challenges, many players look for flexible ways to engage with the event at their own pace.

AnyTo provides a simple and accessible way to explore location-based gameplay, making it easier for Trainers-whether casual or experienced-to enjoy Pokémon GO Tour alongside other everyday apps and games.

Limited-Time Pokémon GO Tour Offers

To mark both Pokémon's 30th anniversary and Pokémon GO Tour, AnyTo is offering one of its biggest promotions of the year:

From Feb 9 to March 2:

1. Coupon Code: [KALOSx30] Up to 70% off selected Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual plans

(Save up to $276 compared to standard pricing)

2. 70% off Lifetime plans,allowing users to save up to $420 on long-term access

3. A Scratch-and-Win Giveaway for registered users, where every entry is a guaranteed win, offering 1, 3, 7, 14, or even up to 30 days of free trial access.

No purchase is required to join the giveaway, giving new users a low-risk way to explore AnyTo during the GO Tour period.

Designed for Flexibility and Everyday Use

Unlike tools built solely for a single game, AnyTo supports a wide range of location-based use cases-from games and social apps to privacy-focused scenarios-making Pokémon GO Tour just one of many everyday applications for its users.

Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon, Together

“Pokémon has connected generations of players over the past 30 years,” said the AnyTo team.“This campaign is our way of celebrating that legacy-by helping Trainers participate in Pokémon GO Tour in a way that feels flexible, approachable, and enjoyable.”

The Pokémon GO Tour Celebration Campaign is available for a limited time during the event period.

About AnyTo

AnyTo is an all-in-one virtual location solution designed to support a wide range of location-based experiences across games, social apps, and everyday digital scenarios.

Built with flexibility and accessibility in mind, AnyTo enables users to explore location-based content in a simple and intuitive way-whether for entertainment, exploration, or privacy-focused use cases. Rather than focusing on a single platform or game, AnyTo is designed to adapt to multiple user needs, making it a versatile tool for both casual and experienced users.

With broad compatibility, streamlined controls, and a user-friendly interface, AnyTo helps people engage with location-based apps on their own terms-anytime, anywhere.

AnyTo: