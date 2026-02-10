G Force Performance Products Expands Support For Mustang Builders With Purpose-Built Swap Kits, Mounts, And Crossmembers
As engine conversions and restomod projects become more common in the Mustang community, builders are looking for parts that remove guesswork from installation while maintaining factory geometry and structural integrity.
G Force Performance Products addresses that need with swap-ready motor mounts, adapter kits, and chassis components developed specifically for Mustang applications.
Examples of popular Mustang parts available at Crossmembers include:
. Godzilla Mustang Swap Kit (GF-FGM-KIT)
Designed for 2005-2014 Mustangs, this kit provides the mounting foundation needed to install Ford's 7.3L Godzilla engine into the S197 chassis while maintaining proper engine placement and chassis balance.
. 1996- 2004 Mustang Motor SBC Conversion Kit
This adapter motor mount kit allows builders to install a Small Block Chevy engine into 1996–2004 Mustang platforms, ensuring proper alignment and eliminating vibration.
. 1967–1973 Ford Mustang Crossmember
Built for early Mustangs, this 68 Mustang transmission crossmember improves chassis rigidity and supports suspension function in restoration and restomod applications where additional strength is beneficial.
G Force engineers these components to integrate cleanly with the Mustang chassis so builders can focus on the overall project rather than fabricating one-off mounting solutions.
“Mustang projects range from careful restorations to full drivetrain conversions,” said Jordan Sampson of G Force Performance Products.“Our goal is to offer parts that fit correctly, support the intended drivetrain, and make the installation process more predictable for builders.”
These Mustang parts are available directly from Crossmembers, along with installation resources and additional components to support common performance builds.
