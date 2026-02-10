Lassila & Tikanoja Plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2025 on 27 February 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja PlcInvestor News10 February 2026 at 6:50 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2025 on Friday 27 February 2026 at 8.00 am.

After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at .

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 27 February 2026 at 10.00 am EET.

The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

Conference call

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Webcast

To access the audio webcast go to





LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

