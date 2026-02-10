Lassila & Tikanoja Plc Will Publish Financial Statements Release For 2025 On 27 February 2026
Investor News
10 February 2026 at 6:50 PM EET
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2025 on 27 February 2026
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2025 on Friday 27 February 2026 at 8.00 am.
After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at .
Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 27 February 2026 at 10.00 am EET.
The presentation material will be published on the company's website.
The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Joni Sorsanen.
Conference call
You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
Webcast
To access the audio webcast go to
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
For additional information please contact
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment