MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN) today announced the relocation of its Manhattan office to 14 Wall Street, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10005, establishing a direct presence on Wall Street as the company's executive, investor, and capital market activity continues to expand.

The relocation follows Frequency's initial New York expansion last year. After opening its first Manhattan office, the company was presented with an opportunity by property management to relocate within their portfolio to a sister property located directly on Wall Street. Given Frequency's increased activity in New York, the company seized the day to move forward with the relocation.

“I'm personally spending a significant amount of time in New York, more than ever before” said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings.“When the opportunity came up to move directly onto Wall Street, we had to take it.”

Jordan has been increasingly active in New York across client engagements, investor meetings, and invitation-only events. In recent months, he has participated in private founder dinners hosted by fintech leaders and closed-door discussions with family offices. Conversations have focused on agentic AI, cybersecurity, and capital strategy over the next 3 years.

“The conversations I'm in right now are about agentic AI, risk, and what the next few years actually look like,” Jordan added.“Being on Wall Street puts us in the room where it happens, and we want to continue to be taken seriously... because I am very serious about agentic AI and where it's taking SMB's, both in productivity benefits and security risks.”

The Wall Street location supports Frequency's growth plans along with its subsidiaries, including ReachOut Digital Intelligence, while reinforcing the company's visibility within the financial and investment community.

“This is about both optics and access,” Jordan said.“We're building real presence and concrete influence, and Wall Street is where a lot of those decisions intersect.”

ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: FRQN f/k/a Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. YCRM)

Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first protection and IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.

ABOUT RICK JORDAN

Rick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

About Frequency Holdings Inc.

Frequency Holdings Inc. is a technology-focused holding company operating at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, and digital identity. Modeled after the structures of Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet, Frequency acquires and scales synergistic, high-growth ventures with operational independence and long-term equity value. Led by CEO Rick Jordan, a nationally recognized cybersecurity expert and media personality, Frequency's flagship subsidiary ReachOut is building a national brand in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. ReachOut delivers 24/7 threat protection, compliance support, and AI-powered automation through a recurring subscription model. Its acquisition strategy targets MSPs with $500K-$2M in revenue located in high-demand, low-competition markets - rapidly integrating them using tested playbooks and centralized infrastructure. Frequency also incubates new verticals, including TRUSTLESS, a decentralized identity and data authentication venture. With a leadership team experienced in M&A, public markets, and scalable platforms, Frequency is focused on long-term shareholder value and preparing for future uplisting. The Company also strategically leverages media reach and founder visibility to drive brand recognition, lead flow, and investor engagement. The board includes high-profile advisors such as Kevin Harrington (original Shark on Shark Tank) and David Meltzer, global entrepreneur and Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute.

Press Inquiries

Public Relations

...

3122888008

