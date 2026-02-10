Distribution Of Land Pattas In Garo Hills Is Satisfying Moment: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Feb 10 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday termed the distribution of land pattas to settlers of Government Administrative Department (GAD) land in the Tura Town Area as“a great and satisfying moment,” asserting that the initiative reflected the strength of cooperation between the government and the people and was key to inclusive development.

Speaking at a programme held at the Nikwatgre Community Hall, the Chief Minister said the issuance of land documents was the outcome of sustained coordination and mutual trust between the administration and residents.

“Such cooperation is essential for development and growth,” he said while distributing land pattas to beneficiaries from Nikwatgre.

Sangma noted that the absence of proper land documents had long posed serious challenges for residents, exposing them to administrative, legal and financial hurdles.

With the formalisation of land ownership through pattas, he said, these long-standing issues would now be addressed.

“This will empower the people and give them a sense of security,” the Chief Minister added.

Referring to similar land-related concerns in other localities, Sangma assured that settlement of land matters in those areas would also be taken up in a phased manner.

He underlined that the government would not act unilaterally on such sensitive issues.

“We will not impose anything on the people. We will move forward only by taking on board the willingness and cooperation of the people,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), West Garo Hills District, as part of the state government's efforts to streamline land records and strengthen land governance in urban and semi-urban areas.

District administration officials said the distribution of land documents would help bring clarity to land ownership, improve record management and reduce disputes in the Tura Town Area. They added that the initiative marked an important step towards transparent and people-centric land administration.

The event was attended by senior district officials, community leaders, beneficiaries and residents, who welcomed the move as a long-awaited measure to secure their land rights.