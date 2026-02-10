Ingroup Co-Founder And CEO Receives Honorary Award From The Kyiv Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for Extraordinary Humanitarian Leadership and Ongoing Support of Ukrainian Children

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International proudly announces that its Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Hutchison, has been awarded the Honorary Award of the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry in recognition of his significant personal contributions to charitable initiatives and his active, sustained cooperation with the Chamber during one of Ukraine's most challenging periods.

The honor, the highest granted to foreign nationals, acknowledges Michael's unwavering support for Ukraine, Ukrainian inCruises Partners and Members, and the charitable foundation Stand with Ukraine, established under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine. The foundation provides critical psychological and physical rehabilitation services for children affected by the ongoing war.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the leadership of the Stand with Ukraine Charitable Foundation, and our friends in Ukraine, we would like to thank Michael for his continued support and humanitarian efforts over the last few years,” said Valeriy Korol Vice President for International Relations of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.“His assistance has directly helped more than 800 Ukrainian children who have been deeply affected by the war. Together with the families of these children, we recognize Michael's civic commitment and the humanist principles he upholds.”

The children helped with this program are evacuated from frontline regions or returned from occupied territories-many having lost their homes, their sense of safety, and, in some cases, one or both parents.

“Receiving this honor from the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry is humbling and meaningful,” expressed Michael Hutchison, inGroup CEO and Co-Founder.“The courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, especially the children who have endured so much, continue to inspire me every day. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the Stand with Ukraine foundation and work alongside so many dedicated individuals helping restore hope, healing, and a sense of possibility for these children.”

Beyond financial support Mr. Hutchison has traveled twice to Ukraine to visit the children's rehabilitation camp. During these visits, he spent meaningful time with the children, participating in therapeutic activities and workshops, engaging in creative and recreational programs, and sharing moments of connection designed to foster healing, hope, and resilience.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and the world's largest subscription-based travel club. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 600,000 guests and offers nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide. Members earn and redeem Reward Points to save on travel through the inCruises platform, available in 17 languages.

inCruises continues to make a measurable difference in its Members' lives while providing a world-class business opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian efforts.

For more information, visit in

CONTACT: Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez...p