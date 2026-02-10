International Directory Of Defence Authorities 2026: Thousands Of Military Officers And Defence Officials In 196 Countries And More Than 40 Multilateral And 1,700 Bilateral Treaties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The International Directory of Defence Authorities offers significant market opportunities by enabling defense contractors and suppliers to identify procurement officials and senior defense leaders across 196 countries. It provides essential contact details and insights into military structures, facilitating potential collaborations and market expansion.

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Defence Authorities" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

QUICK FACTS:



Thousands of military officers and defence officials in 196 countries.

Entries include name, rank, title, address, telephone, telex and fax nos.

Heads of State and executive cabinet ministers.

Procurement and logistics officials.

Intelligence and national police officials.

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands.

Overviews of defence structures and chains of command including graphic tables of organization.

More than 40 multilateral and 1,700 bilateral treaties. Annual edition.

PINPOINT DEFENCE PROCUREMENT OFFICERS AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES.

The International Directory of Defence Authorities lets you identify and contact the senior officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

GET THE COMPLETE PICTURE OF MILITARY AND DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENTS.

From the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches, the International Directory of Defense Authorities give you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

Each country's listing begins with a detailed overview of the basic defence structure and chain of command including armed forces manpower figures.

MILITARY AND CIVILIAN INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY-RELATED AGENCIES AND MINISTRIES.

You get names, titles and full contact information for senior-level officers in military intelligence and counterintelligence. Plus upper echelon officials in national police or security organizations.

MULTILATERAL & BILATERAL DEFENCE ORGANISATIONS, TREATIES, AND AGREEMENTS.

A separate section provides details on all multilateral treaties including membership, purpose and administrative contact information where applicable.

WHO USES THIS DIRECTORY?

Defense contractors and military-related suppliers use it to identify potential foreign markets

Military, defence and civilian intelligence personnel use it for a clear picture of defence structure, chains of command and contracting their counterparts internationally.

Researchers and libraries find Defence Authorities is the only up-to-date directory that tracks defence organizations and personnel on an ongoing basis.

