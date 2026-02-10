The Freeman Company (TFC) Unites Category Leading Brands As The Industry's Most Comprehensive Live Experience Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freeman Company (TFC) today announced its launch as a new parent company to category-leading live experience brands-, and. TFC exists to connect people in meaningful ways by making it easier for organizations to design and deliver complex, high-stake live events with one integrated partner or with one or more of the company's specialized brands.

In a world flooded with content, channels, and AI generated media, audiences are not asking for more noise; they are looking for what feels real. People want something shared, something they can talk about afterward, something they truly felt rather than just consumed.

“Live experiences build trust in a way that you simply cannot automate,” said Janet Dell, CEO of TFC.“You can't fake the energy of a room or the emotion of a shared moment, and when something happens live there is no rewind. TFC brings together the world's most innovative live experience specialists so clients have a partner that can anticipate change, manage risk, and deliver when there is no margin for error.”

The TFC collective of brands is built around three core strengths. 1) We think in moments and movements over time and consider how an experience unfolds from first impression to final takeaway. 2) We are built for complexity and are engineered for the real-world stakes of live events-safety, regulations, logistics, technology, and brand reputation. 3) We anticipate change, and blend innovation investments with human-centric design and on the ground expertise.

Under the TFC umbrella, each brand remains a leader in its category.



3D Exhibits

Alford Media

BaAM

Color Gamut produces high volume event graphics at speed and scale.

Freeman

mdg

Sparks Studio Blue

Together, these brands bring 98+ years of earned experience to some of the world's most watched and most consequential events.

“Across our brands, we see event organizers, brands, and leagues carrying enormous responsibility,” Dell added.“TFC gives them a single, trusted partner with the breadth to handle complexity and the depth to execute flawlessly, while keeping the specialist teams they know and rely on at the center of the work.”

A New Identity for a New Era of Live

To support the launch, TFC is unveiling a new logo and visual identity that signals the company's future while honoring its heritage. The refreshed design builds on Freeman's trusted blue color palette - now brighter and more dynamic to reflect today's digital-first world. Clean lines, modern typography, and flexible digital applications bring a contemporary look and feel across screens, signage, and live experiences.

“Our new look reflects both where we've come from and where we're going,” said Mickey Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer of TFC.“For almost a century, blue has symbolized trust at the heart of our brand - we've simply energized it for the digital age. The brighter palette, modern typography, and clean design express the innovation and clarity our clients expect from us today. It's a visual identity built to live beautifully across screens, stages, and experiences, while staying true to the spirit that has always defined us.”

This modernization visually unites TFC's collective of brands under one parent company while maintaining the credibility and confidence built over decades in the live events industry.

Learn more about The Freeman Company (TFC) at thefreemancompany and check out the TFC sizzle reel.

About The Freeman Company (TFC)

The Freeman Company (TFC) is a collective of expert brands that deliver complex events, at scale. From global trade shows to flagship events and fan activations, TFC works with leading show organizers, brands, and sports leagues to create these high stakes moments. TFC's brands include 3D Exhibits, Alford, BaAM, Color Gamut, Freeman AV Production, Freeman Events & Exhibit Services, mdg, Sparks, and Studio Blue. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at.

