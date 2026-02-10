BYD Presents ATTO 3 EVO, The New Electric Family SUV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD presents the ATTO 3 EVO, the all-electric family SUV now offering more power, a bigger battery, longer range and faster charging. It represents a comprehensive update to the ATTO 3, the model that first introduced the brand to many European customers. In a nutshell, the new SUV features rapid 220 kW DC charging, which replenishes the battery from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes, a larger 490-litre boot, a new 101-litre“frunk” and, in the range-topping version, the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The ATTO 3 EVO is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the spring.

“The ATTO 3 EVO proves how big a step we can make as a brand in less than three years. We've distilled our EV innovations and our latest technologies into a package that has already proven popular with buyers across Europe", said executive vice president of BYD Stella Li.

At the heart of the ATTO 3 EVO is a larger 74.8 kWh Blade Battery, combined with BYD's latest e-Platform 3.0 and an advanced 800V electrical architecture. This enables rapid DC charging at up to 220 kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes. Depending on the version, the ATTO 3 EVO offers a WLTP combined range of up to 510 km, ensuring stress-free long-distance travel as well as efficient daily use.

The model is available with a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel-drive Design version delivers 313 PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, while the range-topping all-wheel-drive Excellence version produces an impressive 449 PS, achieving the same sprint in only 3.9 seconds.

The BYD ATTO 3 EVO retains the same external dimensions as its predecessor but benefits from improved interior packaging and greater practicality. Boot capacity has increased to 490 litres, expanding to 1,360 litres with the rear seats folded, while a new 101-litre front trunk provides additional storage space.

Inside, the cabin feels more spacious thanks to a redesigned layout, a new 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a class-leading 15.6-inch central touchscreen. The latest BYD infotainment system integrates Google services and an AI-enhanced voice assistant, while premium features such as a head-up display, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof are available on higher specifications.

